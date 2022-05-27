Liverpool injury round-up: Fitness update on Thiago, Fabinho and others ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken ahead of his side's Champions League final against Real Madrid, seemingly confirming the availability of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

There had been concerns over the duo's fitness, with both encountering injuries in recent games.

Thiago, 30, came off in the first-half of the Reds' 3-1 final day victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 22.

He was a doubt to make the final following the win at Anfield but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the Spaniard trained on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Fabinho hobbled off with a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on May 10.

But he has seemingly been deemed fit to play against Madrid, which will come as a huge boost for the Reds.

Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference ahead of the final in Paris (via Liverpool Echo):

"Thiago trained yesterday with the team and today. Fabinho trained normally. We'll go from there."

Liverpool's Premier League title anguish to steer them towards Champions League final victory over Real Madrid?

The Reds suffered title heartbreak on the final day

Liverpool encountered one of the most dramatic ends to their Premier League season when they went toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the league title on the final day.

The two sides headed into matchday 38 (May 22) with just a point separating them as City led the table.

The Reds got off to the worst start possible when Wolverhampton Wanderers took an early lead in their season closer at Anfield.

But Jurgen Klopp's side fought back and were a goal apiece heading into the last twenty minutes.

In City's game at that stage, there was a huge upset on the cards as Villa were 2-0 up at the Etihad.

Manchester City would produce one of the most remarkable comeback victories within five minutes whilst Liverpool themselves took a 3-1 lead.

The Anfield side's 3-1 victory was in vain as City managed to defeat Aston Villa 3-2 and claim the title.

It was a bittersweet end to what has been a phenomenal season for the resurgent Reds in the league.

The disappointing feeling of just missing out will put them in good stead come Saturday at the Stade de France.

Liverpool will be looking to add the Champions League to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup success they have already claimed.

Real Madrid will be wary of Klopp's side licking their wounds from that final day anguish with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ready to let loose on the La Liga champions.

