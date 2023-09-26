Liverpool injury update: Latest news on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara ahead of Leicester City Carabao Cup clash

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has offered positive injury updates on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara ahead of the upcoming Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City.

The Reds have been without Alexander-Arnold's services since their' 3-1 Premier League home win against Aston Villa on September 3. They lost their vice-captain to a hamstring injury during the contest.

Speaking to club media, Lijnders revealed that the right-back has returned to first-team training this week. However, he claimed that the Englishman might not play a part in their upcoming game. He said:

"Trent trained yesterday with us but it was just in the rondo and the ball possession with the counter-pressing, but he was outstanding. You see him instantly, of course. He is with the team training, I am not sure if he will be ready, we will see today."

Meanwhile, Thiago has been out of action with a hip problem since April and is yet to be named in a matchday squad this season. He made 28 appearances last term for his club, starting 22 of them in the process.

When asked about the Spanish midfielder's situation, Lijnders replied:

"He is in a good way, the healing process is going well so that's the most important [thing] at this moment."

Liverpool are scheduled to host EFL Championship side Leicester City in their EFL Cup third round home tie on Wednesday.

Pep Lijnders compliments Liverpool ace Joe Gomez for stepping in at inverted right-back

While discussing Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury situation, Pep Lijnders showered praise on Liverpool star Joe Gomez. He highlighted how the player made himself at home at right-back. He elaborated:

"If we speak about Trent, we have to make a compliment to Joe Gomez because the way he played the role, played the role in his way but still being able to come inside as well, was just incredible."

Lauding the 26-year-old defender's proper attitude, Lijnders continued:

"His level and attitude, just a big compliment to him because you are replacing one of the best full-backs in the world. He did really, really well. That's good and shows a lot about our squad as well, that we can have that."

Gomez, who arrived from Charlton Athletic for around £3.5 million in 2015, started two straight league matches at right-back for Liverpool. He operated in Alexander-Arnold's inverted role in his side's recent 3-1 wins against Wolves and West Ham United, respectively.

Naturally a center-back, the 11-cap England international is expected to retain his place in Liverpool's next match against Leicester City. He could, however, start in a central role with Stefan Bajcetic out wide.