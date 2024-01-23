Liverpool injury update: Reds receive massive boost ahead of Fulham Carabao Cup clash

Liverpool have received positive news on the injury front ahead of their EFL Cup clash against Fulham, with Andy Robertson set to be available.

The Reds will visit the Cottagers in the second leg of their league cup semifinal on Wednesday, January 24. They hold a 2-1 lead heading into the game thanks to second-half strikes from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo after Willian handed Fulham a first-half lead.

A day before the game, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders offered an update on the same to the club's official website. He said about Robertson, who last played in October last year and has missed their last 21 matches across competitions due to a shoulder injury:

"We were waiting for a long time – he's one of our captains. I just met him in the canteen and he said, 'Pep, I have my tracksuit with me!' So he's pushing himself into the squad, so that's good. He will travel [to Fulham]."

Ljinders added about Jones, who has featured in all of Liverpool's games across competitions since December 6 but was reported to be dealing with a niggle:

"When you play more games and when you are constantly in the team since a long, long time, you get also some small niggles. He already reported during the week some tension in his hamstring tendon. But yesterday [there were] no issues, so he was clear."

There were also more positive updates on the injury front for Jurgen Klopp's team. Lijnders stated that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai could both return to the squad for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Norwich City on January 28.

Alexander-Arnold has missed their last two games due to a torn lateral knee ligament. Meanwhile, Szoboszlai has been absent for three fixtures with a hamstring problem.

Lastly, Lijnders added that Kostas Tsimikas will need at least two more weeks to return to first-team training. Tsimikas suffered a broken collarbone during Liverpool's 1-1 Premier League draw with Arsenal in December.

Who else is still on Liverpool's injury list?

Despite the impending return of multiple players, the Reds still have a few injuries to deal with.

Joel Matip has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, but Mohamed Salah is arguably the biggest name on that list. Salah suffered a muscle injury while playing for Egypt at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and has been ruled out for 21-28 days. He is now back in England for his recovery.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is yet to feature for Liverpool this season, with no update on his return timeline. The Spaniard is recovering from a hip injury that required him to undergo surgery.

Stefan Bajcetic received just 72 minutes of action at the start of the season before suffering a serious calf injury that has kept him out since September. Another youngster, Ben Doak, is also currently out after injuring his knee in December.