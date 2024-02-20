Liverpool interested in signing 18-year-old Brazilian star in the summer transfer window - Reports

Liverpool have registered an interest in Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme, according to reports. The Reds have reportedly made the Palmeiras attacker their top target for this summer.

Football Insider claims that the 18-year-old star has attracted interest from multiple European clubs after making his senior debut for the club last April. He registered 19 appearances for Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A last season, the country's top-flight league.

The Merseysiders did weigh up a move for Guilherme in January but never acted on their interest. However, Liverpool are now ready to pursue the Brazilian star in the summer to bolster their options in attack ahead of the 2024-25 season.

A summer move for an attacker would make sense considering Mohamed Salah's long-term future at the club is yet to be determined. His existing contract is set to expire in 2025 with no option to extend it. As manager Jurgen Klopp is departing in the summer, Salah may lack the incentive to stay in Merseyside.

The Egyptian forward has been in exceptional goalscoring form this season as he continues to play an extremely crucial role in Jurgen Klopp's attack. Salah has already scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 matches across all competitions this term.

Liverpool are currently first in the Premier League table, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They will next face Luton Town in the Premier League at Anfield on Wednesday (February 21).

Jurgen Klopp dealt injury blow as two Liverpool stars ruled out for Luton clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones will not be available for the side's clash against Luton this week.

Jota was taken off the pitch on a stretcher after suffering a knee issue while Jones was substituted due to an ankle injury in the Reds' 4-1 victory over Brentford last weekend.

While there is currently no return date for Jones, the Portuguese forward has been ruled out for months, as Klopp stated in his press conference ahead of Luton. This adds to a growing injury list that already includes Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Klopp said (via The Guardian):

"We have Diogo with a knee issue ruled out – it will obviously take months. Not available are Ali [Alisson], muscle injury – we don’t know how long it takes but it will take some time to come back – and Curtis with a bone/ligament issue is ruled out."

The former Borussia Dortmund boss added:

“Then we have the others where we think we will deal with it day by day. Longer term like Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Dom [Dominik Szoboszlai] are on their way back but are not in team training yet so they are not available.”