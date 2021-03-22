Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid star this summer: Reports

Liverpool’s title defense this season looks all set to end with a whimper and the Reds are reportedly eyeing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio as they attempt to get back to their best next season.

According to El Gol Digital via TBR Football, the Premier League giants are interested in the Spanish attacker and also see him as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, should the Egyptian leave Anfield this summer. Asensio has been heavily involved with the Real Madrid team this season, so it remains to be seen if Liverpool can secure his services.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Mallorca before joining Los Blancos in 2014. After two loan deals, Asensio hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring ten and 11 goals in his first two seasons wearing the Real Madrid shirt. The Spaniard has failed to replicate that form since, as injuries have caused his initial promise to wither. However, there’s no denying the qualities he possesses, which is why Liverpool are eager to bring him to Anfield.

In addition to being technically gifted, Asensio also has the winning mentality that Jurgen Klopp wishes to instill in his squad. The Spaniard has won two La Liga trophies and two UEFA Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. He has 179 appearances for the club, registering 34 goals and 22 assists. That includes 34 appearances this season, where he has scored four times and also picked up two assists. There’s no doubt he would be a fantastic addition to the Liverpool squad if the Reds can manage to pull this off.

Mo Salah's first season for Liverpool was legendary 👑



▪️ 32 goals and 11 assists in 36 Premier League games

▪️ 44 goals in all comps

▪️ PL Golden Boot and PFA POTY

▪️ #UCL runner-up

▪️ And four goals in one game, three years ago today



(🎥 via @LFC) pic.twitter.com/CLGLp9mjbK — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 17, 2021

Klopp has been given a stern reminder of how thin his current squad is, so the German manager is expected to get the necessary reinforcements in the summer. Interestingly, Asensio likes to operate on the flanks, preferring the right side of the field, which is why the Reds are hoping to mold him in the shape of Salah.

Liverpool will hope the Real Madrid man can replicate Salah’s success

Marco Asensio

Mohamed Salah was carved into a world-class forward at Anfield by Klopp and the Reds will be hoping that the German manager can work his magic on the Real Madrid man too. Interestingly, Asensio is already a better player than Salah was when he joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2017, but the Egyptian’s rise at Anfield has been phenomenal.

Report: Liverpool want 25-time Spain international at Anfield in 2021; scored in 2017 UCL final #lfc #ynwa #liverpool https://t.co/xPL4taV4QJ — Rousing The Kop (@RousingTheKop) March 20, 2021

At 25 years of age, the Spaniard still has a lot of football ahead of him, so if Liverpool can convince Real Madrid to sell, the Reds could have an enviable attack next season.