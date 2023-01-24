Liverpool interested in signing Swedish defender: Reports

According to Swedish outlet Fotboll Transfers, Liverpool are interested in signing 19-year-old Swedish defender Johan Bangsbo. The player currently plies his trade for Swedish first division side IFK Goteborg.

Bangsbo has also represented the Swedish national team at the youth level three times. Standing at 6'2", Bangsbo is impressive with his physical and aerial abilities.

The Reds, meanwhile, are keen to add young defenders to their side in the coming transfer windows. Rhys Williams was recently called back from loan at Blackpool and Nathaniel Phillips is also in the side.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are currently in their 30s. While Jurgen Klopp has Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez at his disposal, having further depth in the form of Bangsbo would not be a bad idea for Liverpool. The 19-year-old's ability to play out of the back with the ball might also benefit the Reds.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker said that team is focused ahead of FA Cup showdown against Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool will return to action on January 29 as they are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in an FA Cup fourth-round clash. Ahead of the match, Alisson Becker claimed that the team is fully focused. He told the club's official media:

"That’s good for us. We are focused on that as well, We know with the schedule that we have in front of us, it’s not easy to have time to work and to work hard."

Alisson added:

"Sometimes we [have to] just rest and we have to be ready for the next game, [to] just prepare for the next match and you cannot focus on improving technical things - you just talk and try to fix things by talking and showing some situations."

"But now this week we are going to have the time that we need to do that, and we have to use [it] and take it into the next game."

LiverpoolGoals @Liverpoolgoals_ Alisson is clearly the best goalkeeper in the league Alisson is clearly the best goalkeeper in the league ✅ https://t.co/qXgPVYwFCo

Speaking about the home draw against Chelsea in Liverpool's latest Premier League game, the Brazilian goalkeeper said:

"I think the draw was fair enough for what both teams produced [and] create during the game. But we have some positive things, the clean sheet is one of them. Everybody knows the situation we are [in], we have to create, building up the confidence again and defending is part of that confidence."

Poll : 0 votes