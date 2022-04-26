Liverpool involved in talks with La Liga club over partnership that could aid in exchange of players: Reports

Liverpool could enter into a partnership with La Liga outfit Elche that could see the two clubs exchange players in the future, according to Spanish radio network Onda Cero.

The Premier League giants are owned by Boston-based company Fenway Sports Group. FSG, which also owns Major League Baseball club Boston Red Sox, recently increased its capital with a view to engaging in more sports projects.

While it remains to be seen what FSG's plans will be in the long-term, Liverpool could be a part of the scheme. A tie-up with a club outside England could potentially be on the cards for the Merseyside-based club.

According to the aforementioned source, the Reds are in talks with Spanish club Elche over such a partnership. However, the true nature of the negotiations between the two sides remains unclear.

Both parties are considering exchanging players once they reach an agreement, as per the report. Players who are struggling for playing time or yearning for regular action at Anfield could move to Elche, while top stars at the Alicante outfit could earn transfers to Liverpool.

According to the aforementioned source, several Liverpool representatives visited Elche's Martinez Valero Stadium a few weeks ago. The Reds are said to have had a first-hand look at the La Liga club's functioning.

Elche owner Christian Bragarnik then traveled to England last week if the report is to be believed. The Argentinean businessman is claimed to have had a meeting with the Merseyside-based club during the visit.

However, the Reds are not the only club Bragarnik talked to during his trip. As per the report, he also held meetings with the Reds' league rivals Arsenal and Manchester United, though the purpose of those talks is unclear.

Liverpool looking for more commercial partnerships off the field

Financial services company Standard Chartered have been the Reds' main shirt sponsor since 2010. While the Anfield outfit have been earning £40 million every year from the partnership, the deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

Standard Chartered are said to be interested in extending their association with Liverpool. However, the Merseyside-based club are keen to make the most of their recent success and get the best deal possible.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Liverpool may become 1st PL club to sign cryptocurrency firm as main shirt sponsor. theathletic.com/3269084/2022/0… EXCL: Liverpool may become 1st PL club to sign cryptocurrency firm as main shirt sponsor. #Crypto companies among those in talks to take over from 2023 if Standard Chartered don’t extend. #LFC want ~£70m over 2yrs, outcome likely in ~8wks @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Liverpool may become 1st PL club to sign cryptocurrency firm as main shirt sponsor. #Crypto companies among those in talks to take over from 2023 if Standard Chartered don’t extend. #LFC want ~£70m over 2yrs, outcome likely in ~8wks @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3269084/2022/0…

The Premier League giants are thus said to be in talks with other potential partners. They could even become the first English top flight club to sign a cryptocurrency firm as their main shirt sponsor.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer