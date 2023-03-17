Liverpool join race to sign Arsenal target who has been in top form this season in Bundesliga - Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to lock horns over the potential signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt this summer, as per reports.

The German international has played a key role in BVB's hunt for the Bundesliga title this season, as they sit just two points adrift of the top in second place.

Brandt has registered eight goals and a further four assists in 23 league appearances this season, and his impressive displays have garnered attention from the Premier League.

While Arsenal are said to be keen on recruiting him, it has now been reported that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have entered the race for his signature. Klopp has been a long-term admirer of Brandt and previously looked to sign him in the summer of 2017.

The Reds' head coach reportedly made Brandt his top target to reinforce their attack at the time. Once the deal eventually fell through, Liverpool went on to sign Mohamed Salah from AS Roma, who recently became the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League.

While Arsenal have recently signed Leandro Trossard, they are still on the lookout for further additions to their attack, and Brandt fits the bill.

The 26-year-old's current deal expires in the summer of 2024, and while Dortmund are in talks to extend his deal, it remains to be seen if they can keep hold of Brandt amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. Newcastle United have also been namedropped as potential suitors for the German.

Although Brandt made a name for himself as a wide player earlier in his career, he has displayed a great degree of tactical versatility and adaptability this season. Brandt won two successive Player of the Month awards in the Bundesliga during the 2022/23 campaign.

Arsenal and Liverpool interested in Juventus midfielder

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Brandt isn't the only player that the Reds and the Gunners are set to compete for this summer, if reports are to be believed. Both clubs are said to have set their sights on Manuel Locatelli of Juventus to bolster their midfield options.

A potential deal for the Italian could be more complicated than that for Brandt, as Locatelli is currently on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Sassuolo. The Old Lady will be obligated to make the purchase permanent for a reported fee of £21 million, including add-ons, this summer.

Further, the report claims that Juventus could be open to a sale of the Liverpool and Arsenal target this summer. Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka has been cited as a potential target for the Italian giants should Locatelli move to the Premier League.

