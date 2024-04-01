“Liverpool cannot just expect to turn up and win easily” - Chris Sutton makes result prediction for Liverpool vs Sheffield United

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to dispatch Sheffield United 5-0 in their upcoming Premier League fixture at Anfield on Thursday, April 4.

The Reds have a real shot of winning their second league title under Jurgen Klopp following their 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at home over the weekend. They are at the summit of the table with 67 points from 29 games, two points above second-placed Arsenal.

In contrast, Sheffield are at the bottom of the table, having accumulated just 15 points this season. They are winless in their last five games and have lost their last six league games against the Reds, conceding 13 goals in the process.

Sutton made his prediction, backing Mohamed Salah to get on the scoresheet as well (via BBC Sport):

"This is top versus bottom and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is going to be captaining my Fantasy team - that should tell you all you need to know about what I am expecting to happen here."

"Against Brighton on Sunday, Liverpool did what they have done all season, which is finding a way to win even when they fall behind. This should be far more straightforward because Sheffield United do not have the quality to cause them the same problems the Seagulls did."

He added:

"Liverpool cannot just expect to turn up and win easily though. The finish line is in sight but they need to put their foot down to get there first, and that is what I think will happen here."

"Looking at the table, goal difference could play a big part in the title race. Arsenal have the advantage there at the moment, but a big scoreline here could change that."

Sutton's Prediction: 5-0

"Unbelievable footballer" - Conor Bradley hails Liverpool star after Brighton win

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley has showered Alexis Mac Allister with praise after his outstanding performance in their 2-1 win against Brighton on Sunday, March 31.

Mac Allister had a brilliant game in midfield, dictating play in his preferred, advanced role. He also provided a delightful assist, dissecting Brighton's defense in the process, which led to Mohamed Salah's winner in the 65th minute.

Bradley said (via Rousing the Kop):

“He’s just an unbelievable footballer. I’ve never seen someone retain the ball so well. He’s so calm on the ball and he’s so composed. He’s just a wonderful footballer and he’s a joy to play with. I can’t praise him enough, to be honest.”

Mac Allister had a slow start to his tenure at Anfield during the first half of the season as he was deployed as the No. 6. However, Wataru Endo's emergence has enabled the Argentine to play further up in an advanced role, allowing him to showcase his ability on the ball.

Mac Allister has now scored four goals and provided five assists in his last 10 games across all competitions.

