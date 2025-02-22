Liverpool keen on beating Arsenal in race to sign 18-year-old midfield prodigy: Reports

Liverpool are desperate to beat fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal to acquire the services of 18-year-old Norwegian midfielder Sverre Nypan. As per a report in The Hard Tackle, the Reds want to get his signature in the upcoming Summer transfer window.

Nypan, who is currently plying his trade for Rosenborg BK in Norway, has also been an interest for Arsenal. The Gunners were in an attempt to sign him during the previous transfer window. However, the deal did not go through.

At just 18, Nypan has already been named a sensation. Starting his footballing journey from Nardo FK, the youngster from Trondheim has now garnered attention from the big clubs in Europe.

The teenager was only 15 when he made his breakthrough to the Rosenborg BK senior team back in November 2022. In the past few months, however, he has proven his mettle and his performances have forced clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal to set their sight on him.

He has already notched up 13 goals and 11 assists for the senior team in 60 games. Primarily a central midfielder, the 18-year-old can also fit into a more attacking role or even a more defensive role as per the need of the hour. Moreover, he has also been used as a striker on seven occasions.

The fight between the two Premier League heavyweights will be a tense one when it comes to signing Sverre Nypan. While Arsenal already have Martin Odegaard, a fellow Norwegian, who can convince Nypan to join the Gunners, Liverpool too will give it their shot.

Nypan has his contract at Rosenborg till the end of the 2025-26 season, which means a good sum will be at stake for either the Reds or the Gunners to bag his signature. He has also appeared four times for the Norway U-21 side, thus adding more repute to his resume.

Sverre Nypan might become the seventh Norwegian to play for Liverpool

If Liverpool can woo Sverre Nypan, he will become the seventh player from Norway to play for the side. In the past, the Reds have had Norwegian players in the camp, with the most notable name being John Arne Riise, who was also a part of the famous UEFA Champions League-winning side back in 2005.

Nypan will also become the fourth player who will make a move from Rosenborg to Anfield. The other three players were Vegard Heggem, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, and Stig Inge Bjornebye, with the latter being the first-ever Norwegian to sign for the Reds back in 1992.

Frode Kippe and Oyvind Leonhardsen also represented Liverpool but they were signed from Lillestrom SK and Wimbledon FC, respectively. Riise, however, joined the Reds from AS Monaco.

