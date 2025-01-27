Liverpool keeping tabs on 23-year-old Bundesliga ace heavily linked with move to Serie A giants: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund ace Karim Adeyemi, who is being linked with a move to Serie A side Napoli. According to reports from Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness), the Reds are growing increasingly keen on bringing him to Anfield.

Adeyemi joined Dortmund from Austrian side RB Salzburg for a reported €30 million in the summer of 2022. After some initial struggles to find his feet, he has established himself as one of the best attackers in Die Schwarzgelben's squad.

A cause of concern for the 23-year-old's suitors could be his proneness to injury. A host of issues have kept him sidelined for over 35 games in his two-and-a-half seasons at the Westfalenstadion.

Despite the nagging injuries, he has bagged five goals and as many assists in 14 games across all competitions this season. His progress at Dortmund has turned the heads of several major clubs across Europe.

Star Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's departure to French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported €70 million put Napoli in the market for a winger. Some names that the 2022-23 Serie A champions have been linked with include Adeyemi, Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, and Lazio's Italian international Mattia Zaccagni.

Meanwhile, Liverpool seek a long-term replacement for superstar forward Mohamed Salah, whose contract situation at Anfield remains unresolved. With a departure for Darwin Nunez on the horizon, a move for Adeyemi could be a concrete possibility to consider for the Reds' management in the summer.

"They want to keep him" - Ex-Manchester United scout makes claim about 21-year-old Liverpool star's contract extension

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown has claimed that Liverpool are keen on keeping star midfielder Harvey Elliott. The Englishman claimed that the Reds are 'determined' to extend the 21-year-old's contract at the club.

There is a vast array of midfield talent at Arne Slot's disposal, including Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch. Resultantly, Elliott has made just 13 appearances (two starts) across all competitions, with two goals and one assist to his name.

Despite the lack of game time, it is believed that the Reds' administration is keen on retaining Elliott as a long-term prospect. Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said:

"I hear they're determined to agree a new deal. Harvey Elliott has done better than I thought he would do, to tell you the truth. But he seems to be a good character around the club and he's made real improvements to his game while he's been at Liverpool."

"The only reason he's not in the side is because they've got players like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai there. He's been injured as well, don't forget, so he'll be given time to come back. So yes, Liverpool want to keep him at the club," Brown added.

Up next, Liverpool will be in action against Dutch side PSV in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, January 29.

