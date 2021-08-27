Liverpool launch official inquiry for Brighton star: Reports

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has been on Liverpool's radar for quite some time now. The Reds have finally made an official inquiry into the player. Brighton are asking for around £40 million for the Mali midfielder but are not under any pressure to sell the player. They have already raised serious funds this summer from the sale of Ben White to Arsenal for £50 million.

Klopp would love to add Yves Bissouma to his squad, but Liverpool are not the only club showing interest in the player. Liverpool face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal, who have also been tracking the young 24-year-old midfielder.

Liverpool have made an opening move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. Brighton want around £40M for the Mali midfielder.

Bissouma has become a key part of Graham Potter’s team since arriving on a five-year contract from Lille in 2018 in a £15 million deal. Brighton will want to try and keep the player at the club and have already started preliminary discussions about a contract extension for Bissouma.

Liverpool are currently looking for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left for PSG this summer. They believe that Bissouma would be a perfect fit to replace Wijnaldum at the club. Bissouma, who made 35 league starts for Brighton last season, chipping in with one goal, has again been impressive in the Premier League.

Ibrahima Konate is the only Liverpool signing this summer, but Klopp has hinted that another signing may still happen before the window closes at midnight on August 31st. Liverpool are still looking to strengthen their squad and signings like that of Bissouma would certainly be a step in the right direction.

When asked about Bissouma’s future earlier this week, Brighton manager Graham Potter insisted that the midfielder is happy at the club.

“It feels like they’ve been asked for the last few months, so we’re used to it. But it’s good, if you’re getting that talk then he’s doing something well, we’re doing something well.”

Graham Potter said that he cannot control what people say from the outside, but Bissouma is happy at the club and the rumors are just talk. He said that Brighton will keep working with Bissouma.

Potter went on to add that Bissouma is enjoying his football and has shown brilliant commitment while playing for the club.

