Liverpool learn price tag of Bundesliga midfielder as Jurgen Klopp continues squad rebuild - Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly been informed of the price tag of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild his squad, especially in midfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all left the club on a free transfer this summer. Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Jordan Henderson's form hasn't been good either.

Hence, Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield in the transfer window and have made Manu Kone their target. The 22-year-old can play as a central or a defensive midfielder and also played one game as an attacking midfielder in the 2022-23 season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the German club will be open to selling Kone for around €35/40 million.

"Liverpool are informed of price tag for Manu Koné as talks took place this week. French midfielder could be available for €35/40m, 'Gladbach are prepared to let him leave for that fee. Reds working to complete Mac Allister deal, then Koné's also in the list," Romano reported.

Kone has made 60 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach since joining the club from Toulouse in 2021. The Frenchman has also contributed four goals and two assists in that time.

Paul Machin claims Liverpool star could become 'one of the best midfielders'

The Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin believes fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold could become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Alexander-Arnold, known for his attacking prowess, found a new role in the latter part of the 2022-23 campaign. He started drifting in from his right-back position in midfield when Liverpool were in possession, allowing him to help in attack.

It worked wonders for the England international, who received criticism for his defensive performances throughout the season.

Machin believes Alexander-Arnold could become a permanent midfielder and he would be excellent in the role.

"He has leadership abilities, is dominating games and has skill on the ball. If he can add a few more goals to his game, we might have one of the best midfielders on the planet, in Alexander-Arnold. It's whether the system changes," Machin told Give Me Sport.

As per the Mirror, England manager Gareth Southgate is also open to using Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder. He is in the Three Lions squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro Qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

For Liverpool, the English fullback recorded two goals and nine assists in 37 Premier League games this season, with eight assists coming in the last 10 games.

