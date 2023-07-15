Liverpool leave out star player from pre-season tour amid Saudi Arabian interest; Jordan Henderson travels 

Liverpool have decided to leave out Fabinho from their pre-season tour to Germany amid interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. However, Jordan Henderson has been included in the Reds squad, according to The Athletic reporter James Pearce.

Fabinho emerged as a transfer target for the Saudi Pro League champions earlier this week. Al-Ittihad are reportedly willing to offer up to £40 million for the Brazil international's services. Liverpool are allegedly tempted by this move as they would be able to recoup most of the £43.7 million they paid for him in 2018.

The 29-year-old has been excluded from the Reds' 10-day training camp in Germany until his Anfield future is resolved. The Brazil international is now expected to move on in the coming days.

James Pearce tweeted an update on Fabinho and Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson:

"Decision to leave Fabinho out of training camp taken last night after £40m offer received from Al Ittihad. The Brazil international is expected to move on. Henderson has travelled to Germany as discussions over his future continue."

Despite having a below-par 2022-23 campaign for the Reds, Fabinho has been one of the most consistent central defensive midfielders in the Premier League since 2018. The 29-year-old has made 219 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

The Brazilian has also helped the club win seven trophies, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, has been included in the traveling squad, however, his future at the club is also uncertain. He has reportedly agreed personal terms with Al-Ettifaq and is set to earn £700,000 a week. But the two clubs are yet to reach an agreed transfer fee with the Dammam-based outfit unwilling to pay above £10 million for the 33-year-old's services.

Who will replace Fabinho in Liverpool's midfield? Exploring the Reds' possible options

Both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are likely to switch to Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq, respectively, over the next few days. So let's take a look at the Reds' alternatives in midfield:

Fabinho and Henderson have been an integral part of Liverpool's success over the past few years. The pair started the majority of the Reds' fixtures helping the club win numerous major trophies.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai so far in the transfer window. Both midfielders are expected to be deployed straight into the starting XI.

The Reds have lesser options for a true number six. Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago can both play the role quite effectively but both are recovering from long-term injuries. James Milner has also joined Brighton as a free agent.

Liverpool are likely to make more signings now. Southampton's Romeo Lavia has been touted as a possible option with the Saints valuing him at £50 million.