Arsenal to step up pursuit of experienced Bundesliga attacker on free transfer next summer: Reports

Arsenal are prepared to make a move to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane as a free agent in the summer, as per reports. The Germany international is set to reach the end of his contract with the Bundesliga giants, with no renewal talks in place to keep him at the Allianz Arena.

The 2024-25 season exposed Arsenal's lack of attacking depth, and that is one of the first things incoming sporting director Andrea Berta will look to work on. The club will target attacking reinforcement to bolster Mikel Arteta's squad ahead of another attempt at Premier League glory.

Tribal Football reports that the Gunners will try to sign Sane in the summer to provide a quality option on both wings. The 29-year-old has worked with Gunners boss Arteta in the past, with the pair having been at Manchester City before they each moved away from the club.

Leroy Sane was an unused substitute as Bayern Munich clinched a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ticket against Bayer Leverkusen, further informing him of his place in the squad. The former Schalke 04 man has fallen down the pecking order, with Michael Olise preferred over him on the left wing since the latter arrived last summer.

Bayern Munich have not offered a new deal to Sane, who was keen to remain at the club, and he will now likely move elsewhere for free. Arsenal are keen to take advantage of this opportunity and bring the forward to North London, where he will provide cover for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on either flank.

Leroy Sane has six goals and four assists in 21 league appearances this season, only 12 of which have been starts. The former Manchester City man will be keen to prove himself at the highest level once again, and Arteta's side will give him just the platform to do so.

Arsenal leading Barcelona in race for Spanish star: Reports

Arsenal are ahead of Barcelona in the pursuit of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, as per multiple reports. The Gunners are looking to sign a young goalkeeper to understudy and eventually succeed David Raya, and have identified Garcia as their prime target.

Cadena SER reports that despite their failure to land the 23-year-old goalkeeper last summer, the Gunners remain in pole position to secure his signature. They refused to meet his reported £25 million release clause, instead offering around £21 million, which was not good enough for Espanyol.

Arsenal went on to sign Neto on loan from Bournemouth on deadline day last summer, leaving the position unsolved. With Neto set to return to his parent club, the Gunners will look to move quickly to beat Barcelona to the signature of Garcia.

