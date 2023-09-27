Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admits he's 'worried' about one Spurs star ahead of PL fixture

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has admitted he is anxious about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison ahead of the two sides' Premier League encounter this Saturday, September 30.

The Reds are set to face the Lilywhites at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this weekend. Ahead of the fixture, Carragher has revealed his worries about Liverpool's lack of a holding midfielder.

Jordan Henderson departed Anfield this summer to move to the Saudi Pro League while Thiago Alcantara is currently sidelined due to a hip injury. About Maddison, the former England defender said on the An Echo To Glory podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“He’s been brilliant and listen I’m a little bit worried about him on Saturday because Liverpool still don’t really have a holding midfielder player. They’ve got [Alexis] Mac Allister playing there, that’s not his role."

He added, urging Jurgen Klopp to keep Maddison's abilities in mind while preparing for the fixture against Tottenham:

“So, I think that’s something that Liverpool will have to keep an eye on, whether they put someone else in there or they put two men in there. I think he’s been that good this season that you’ve got to have a little plan for [James] Maddison.”

Tottenham signed Maddison on a five-year contract for £40 million from Leicester City in the summer. The England international has been impressive so far, scoring two goals and providing four assists in six Premier League appearances.

"I’m telling you" - Ian Wright makes prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed the Reds to secure a victory over Tottenham in their upcoming encounter this weekend.

When asked for his prediction on The Overlap YouTube channel, Wright said (as quoted by Rousing The Kop):

“Someone is winning that, I’m telling you. I think Liverpool win this one.”

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table after securing five wins and one draw in their first six fixtures of the 2023-24 campaign. Jurgen Klopp's men are two points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham. Spurs' spot in the top-four is in jeopardy if the Reds secure all three points this Saturday, with the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa in the chasing pack.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit find themselves just two points behind league leaders Manchester City. They may find the position familiar given the great rivalry between these two sides in recent years.