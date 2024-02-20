Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher heaps praise on 'special' PL star linked with a Manchester United move

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on reported Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite. The Reds icon is impressed by how the central defender, who plies his trade for Everton, has held his ground in the Premier League so far.

Branthwaite has taken his game to another level since returning from his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven. The 21-year-old has been a constant in Everton's defense this season and his brilliant performances have reportedly attracted the attention of several clubs, including Manchester United.

After watching the player dazzle with his rock-solid performances at the heart of the Toffees' defense over the last couple of months, Jamie Carragher is convinced that he's a special talent.

"I think he is [special]. And what is really special as well is the amount of centre-backs we have in the Premier League aged 21 or under," the Englishman told Sky Sports.

"I remember being a young player going in myself at Liverpool and it’s an unforgiven position, these lads are still learning the game, they are going to make mistakes."

"I had to go to full-back for the next three or four years and then go back to centre-back, so you can see the quality we have in the Premier League."

Jamie Carragher continued waxing lyrical about Jarrad Branthwaite, claiming that the 21-year-old is part of the reason Everton have a chance to remain in the Premier League next season.

"Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo [of Nottingham Forest] I think has been outstanding. [Liverpool defender Jarell] Quansah who we know too," he continued.

"But I think this lad [Branthwaite] has been pretty special and he’s a big part of why, in my eyes, Everton still have a great chance of staying up; him and his partnership with [James] Tarkowski," the Englishman added.

So far this season, Jarrad Branthwaite has made 28 appearances for Everton across all competitions. The Manchester United target has amassed a total of 2,520 minutes of playing time, recording one goal to his name.

Manchester United could reignite interest in two European superstars

According to a report from Football Transfers' Jacque Talbot, the Red Devils could reactivate their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The report claims United are expected to spend heavily in the summer transfer window with support from Sir. Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group. The club is also reportedly preparing for the arrival of sporting director Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United.

Kane and De Jong were heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. However, the Englishman moved to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich while De Jong reiterated his desire to continue in Catalonia. It remains to be seen if United can convince either player to join them this summer.