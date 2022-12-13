Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher labels pundit 'sad and desperate' after being accused of racism in furious Twitter row

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and pundit Richard Keys were involved in a Twitter spat over the job of the England manager.

Gareth Southgate's future looks uncertain after the Three Lions' exit from the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. They were defeated by a scoreline of 2-1 by France.

Southgate still has two years left on his current contract with the Three Lions. However, there is nothing guaranteed about his stay.

Hence, a few candidates have emerged as potential replacements for Southgate: Eddie Howe, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino:

However, Carragher recently opined on Twitter that the England manager should always be English. He wrote:

"The @England manager should always be English!"

The Liverpool legend was slammed by Keys for his claims. The pundit tweeted:

"What sort of nonsense is this? It borders on racism. The England coach should be the best person available England should not hide behind closed borders & minds. Jamie Carragher: The England manager should ALWAYS be English."

Jamie Carragher, however, didn't hold back. He slammed Keys for his comments, writing on Twitter:

"'It borders on racism.' I hope you send similar tweets to a lot of journalist who have the same opinion, or is it because I work for Sky! You are a sad desperate man. Ps love the blogs."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher made Lionel Messi claim ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final

Argentina Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Argentina are set to take on Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, 13 December. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently claimed that Messi can seal his status as the greatest of all time with a triumphant outing in Qatar. Carragher said (via India Today):

“I would love to see Argentina win it for Lionel Messi. France are the best team but perhaps it's written for Messi and Argentina to win it. Having lost that first game, they've built on that. The support they've got in the stadiums is absolutely outstanding.”

The former Liverpool defender further added that Argentina will be a problem for other teams:

“They crossed the line at times against the Netherlands but it just feels they want to win that much that they're going to be a nightmare to play against. I'd expect a lot more of that against Croatia, and the same in the final if they get through.”

