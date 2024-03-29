Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher names former Manchester United boss as the greatest manager of all time

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently named former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson as the best manager in football history, in a segment on Sky Sports.

Carragher was presented with a series of manager pairs by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The former Liverpool defender was required to make his preferred choice of manager among the two.

The quiz started with him picking former Milan and Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello over his former Reds manager Rafa Benitez. He picked World Cup-winning Spanish coach Vicente del Bosque over Capello, and then Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho over Del Bosque.

He then went on to eliminate Mourinho and other legendary managers like Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola to choose Sir Alex Ferguson as the last boss standing.

Sir Alex Ferguson is the most titled manager in history, having won an eye-watering 49 trophies across his decorated career. He arrived at Old Trafford in November 1986 on the back of three Scottlsh titles, four Scottish Cups and a UEFA Cup triumph with Aberdeen FC.

Over the course of the next 27 years, he oversaw the most successful period in Manchester United's history. The Red Devils won the Premier League a staggering 13 times, taking their overall tally to 20 domestic titles.

Ferguson also added five FA Cups, four EFL Cups, two Champions Leagues, one Europa League, 10 Community Shields and a FIFA Club World Cup title to his breath-taking trophy cabinet. He won 895 of his 1,490 games at Manchester United (60%), accumulating 2.02 points per game in charge.

Carragher plied his trade at United's bitter rivals Liverpool during the peak of Ferguson's reign at Old Trafford. He played 737 games for the Reds, from his academy graduation in 1996 until his retirement, which coincided with Ferguson's in 2013.

The pair have been extremely respectful towards each other since retirement, with the Scotsman publicly declaring his admiration for the Reds legend and the latter paying it back on multiple occasions.

Manchester United raise interest in Argentinian wonderkid

According to Argentinian news outlet Ole, Manchester United have raised their level of interest in 18-year-old central defender Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors. However, Italian giants AC Milan are also said to be scouting the player, and are firmly in the race to secure his services.

Standing at 1.86 m, Anselmino is a pacy, tough-tackling centre-back with great tenacity, determination and athleticism. He broke into the Boca Juniors first team last year, and has already made seven appearances at the senior level.

Argentine legend and Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme has claimed that Anselmino is mature beyond his years, both on and off the field. Manager Diego Martinez described his limitless potential by highlighting his dedication and professionalism to work towards achieving his footballing goals.

The 18-year-old has a £18.5 million release clause in his contract, which would make him quite affordable for Manchester United as they look to rebuild their defense while keeping their finances in check.

Anselmino has said that he wishes to win a title with Boca, but a move to United to become fellow Argentine Lisandro Martinez's understudy could be tempting for the youngster.