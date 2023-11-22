Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slams Premier League clubs after recent transfer decision - Reports

Jamie Carragher has slammed Premier League clubs and the voting rule in place which recently resulted in the impasse of an important decision for club football in England.

According to the present rules, clubs who fall under the same umbrella of ownership can bring in players on loan from sister clubs without having to go through the hassle of a permanent transfer. The only validating factor in this 'loan' deal is that it will need to fall under UEFA's fair market value.

Technically, based on this rule, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, owners of Newcastle United, can bring in players from the four teams they own in the Saudi Pro League.

Other clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest also have this multi-club model in place, meaning they can facilitate easy transfers.

The Premier League took a vote amongst the clubs to ban this rule. As per PL rules, 14 clubs need to vote in favor of the change for any rule to be altered. In this case, only 13 clubs voted in favor of the ban, with the remaining seven voting against.

Hence, the rule never went through. Carragher demanded to know the names of the clubs who voted against and also criticized the 14/6 ratio of the rule, asking it to be brought down to 12/8 instead.

He took to his social media handles, saying (via Football London):

"We want the names!!! This arrangement were [sic] you need a 14/6 vote to get something passed in the PL meetings is ridiculous. 12/8 seems much more sensible."

It remains to be seen how clubs react to this unchanged system.

Everton penalized 10 points by Premier League, club responds with strong statement

The Toffees were recently deducted 10 points in their current campaign by the Premier League in lieu of breaching the PL's profit and sustainability rule (via David Ornstein).

The club responded by saying they will appeal the decision, also adding that they will be monitoring the PL's decisions for similar breaches done by other teams:

“The club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League’s Produt and Sustainability rules.”

Everton are currently 19th on the league table with four points from 12 games after their 10-point deduction. They will play Manchester United this weekend (November 26).