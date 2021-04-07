Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slams Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance against Real Madrid

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was shocked by Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance in Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Jamie Carragher came out in support of Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool right-back was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for last week's World Cup qualifiers.

The former Liverpool captain and Gary Neville were involved in a heated debate about whether or not Alexander-Arnold should be a part of England's squad for the 2021 European Championships before Tuesday's game.

Carragher claimed the Liverpool defender's dip in form in recent months was due to a lack of confidence and the absence of Virgil van Dijk. The former Liverpool captain also backed Alexander-Arnold to bounce back after his strong showing against Arsenal on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old, however, was at fault for two of Real Madrid's goals on Tuesday, which led Carragher to say that the right-back plays like 'defending is not a part of his job'.

"He's in a position where he is defending one vs. one. He comes out and there's no bend in the leg. So, basically, when you go out there, you are low and you try and go past me then I can push off," Carragher told CBS Sport.

"I can push forward. I can go this way (left) and I can go that way (right). And you defend properly. I always see him stood like that (up straight). So he doesn't have that intensity in his legs and the focus to defend. It's like he feels defending is not his job," Carragher added.

"Like defending is not his job!" - Jamie Carragher makes Trent Alexander-Arnold U-turnhttps://t.co/T0QfsBp96O pic.twitter.com/l0MaRK3ElI — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 7, 2021

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Trent Alexander-Arnold was widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world. He was also a firm favorite to start for England in the Euro 2020 Championships.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville say Trent Alexander-Arnold would make their England Euro 2020 selection https://t.co/QMFr5HCTjw — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 5, 2021

A massive dip in form, coupled with a number of appalling defensive performances for Liverpool could see Alexander-Arnold lose his place in the England starting line-up to the likes of Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier.