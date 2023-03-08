Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spotted drinking 7-up following Liverpool's 7-0 demolition of Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was spotted drinking 7-up as he still celebrates his former side's 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United.

The English pundit was doing UEFA Champions League coverage for CBS Sports Golazo when he raised his can while mocking the Red Devils' Anfield misery. Jurgen Klopp's side romped to their biggest competitive victory over Erik ten Hag's men.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah all scored braces while Roberto Firmino put the icing on the cake late on. Liverpool put themselves back into top-four contention with the victory, moving to within three points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They boast a game in hand over the Lilywhites.

Manchester United are being put through the wringer following the heavy defeat at Anfield. Their former player and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has been constantly mocked by Carragher.

He sent out a tweet of himself grinning with delight after the Merseysiders' 7-0 victory alongside Neville, who wore a miserable face. The former Liverpool defender then responded to the Red Devils' official account that had opted not to display the scoreline of the game. He tweeted:

“They’ve not put the score up."

Jordan Henderson's humble response to Liverpool's 7-0 hammering of Manchester United

Jordan Henderson wants his side to push on following their victory over the Red Devils.

Liverpool captain Henderson displayed his humility in the aftermath of his side's thrashing of Manchester United. The English midfielder urged his teammates not to get carried away with the result. He said (via the Mirror):

“We have to use (the 7-0) in the right way. We can’t can’t get too confident or overconfident, for sure. It was a big day (in Liverpool’s history) and one that we’ve got to enjoy but, at the same time, it’s only another three points and we’ve still got plenty of football to go until the end of the season."

Klopp's side had stumbled in February, losing 5-2 at Anfield to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. They were then held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace in the league. However, the Merseysiders beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on March 1 and followed that up with their destruction of Manchester United on March 5.

They will look to keep the winning momentum going when they face Bournemouth at Dean Court on Saturday (March 11). The Anfield giants then head to the Santiago Bernabeu for their second-leg encounter with Real Madrid on March 15.

