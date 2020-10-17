Liverpool legend John Barners believes Thomas Partey is an 'excellent signing' for Arsenal

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes that the arrival of Ghanaian international Thomas Partey could elevate Arsenal to a new level this season. Arsenal signed Partey from Atletico Madrid on the final day of the transfer window, after triggering his £45 million release clause.

Thomas Partey has been one of the standout performers for Atletico Madrid during his five years at the club, helping Atletico win the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2018. The 27-year-old was not short of suitors this summer, attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea and Juventus.

The Ghanaian is the type of midfielder that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been crying out for, and could be the last piece of the puzzle that the Gunners boss needs to take the club back to its glory days.

Arsenal spent €40 million this summer on six new signings, but were desperate to sign a top quality midfielder, despite their meager transfer budget. Arsenal sanctioned the sales and loans of a number of senior squad members to fund a deal for Thomas Partey, and were finally able to get their top target on transfer deadline day.

John Barnes believes that Thomas Partey will provide Arsenal with much needed steel and aggression in midfield

Partey has significantly upgraded Arsenal's midfield, according to John Barnes

John Barnes has insisted that Thomas Partey has plugged a weakness in Arsenal's starting XI that needed to be addressed. Speaking to Bonus Code Bets, Barnes said:

"Thomas Partey was necessary for Arsenal, they needed strengthening in defensive midfield, and players who could break the game up whilst leading from the back and turning defense into attack."

"Partey is a decent player on the ball but his true qualities lie in winning the ball back and giving Arsenal that steel in midfield to protect the back four, so he is an excellent signing for them."

"It is important that fans understand that he wont start spraying long diagonal balls, doing step overs in the opposition half or scoring from long range. Arsenal have many players such as Aubameyang and Willian who can do that for them."

"Partey will be that shield to support the defence and break up the play, which Arsenal have been crying out for a long time. He really could be the difference for them this season and I am excited to see how he gets on."

John Barnes sends Arsenal fans realistic warning over Thomas Partey arrival #AFChttps://t.co/WnlyYZWgSq — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 15, 2020

Arsenal's first game after the international break is a trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City. The Gunners will be hoping that Partey will be fit and ready for their test against Pep Guardiola's men, as they look to continue their impressive start to the 2020-21 season.