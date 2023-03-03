Liverpool legend lists out 5 key reasons for the Anfield club's struggles this season

Liverpool great Steve McManaman has shared his thoughts on the Jurgen Klopp-coached side's struggles in the ongoing campaign.

The Reds are currently undergoing their worst campaign under Klopp, sitting in sixth spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with just 39 points from 24 games. The club have already been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. A likely UEFA Champions League last-16 elimination at the hands of Real Madrid is on the horizon as well.

Speaking to Betfred, McManaman listed five reasons behind the Reds' below-par form, claiming Sadio Mane's departure to be one. He said:

"I think there are a few reasons behind their drop in form to be honest. Their workload last year, as well as losing the Champions League final, would take a toll on most footballers. Losing Sadio Mane is a big issue too because he was a super player for them."

Highlighting Mane's importance to Klopp's setup, McManaman added:

"The fact that Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have been out for a while has meant that it's been hard for Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo coming in and being expected to press and perform like Díaz, Jota and Mane have done, straightaway.

"That press from the front is hard to replicate and I believe they have lost that with Mane leaving [for Bayern Munich] and the other players being injured."

Claiming a loss of confidence to be a factor, McManaman continued:

"Confidence is a huge issue because they're getting beaten. I believe the players now are not as confident as they once were, so they try the easy pass and they try and not lose the ball. That affects them in the sense that they don't want to go forward as much."

Sharing his two cents on Liverpool's injury crisis, McManaman said:

"Injuries play a huge part in any football team and to lose four or five of your best players is never going to help. I've heard people debating whether the squad is too old now, which is something I don't agree with because it was only six months ago where they had the opportunity of becoming the best team in the history of football. You don't just have a summer off and then your legs are gone."

Liverpool are next scheduled to be in action against Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday (March 5).

Liverpool star informs Jurgen Klopp about decision to depart this summer: Reports

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has told Jurgen Klopp that he will be departing Anfield on a free move this summer.

Firmino, 31, has been a vital part of Klopp's setup since arriving from Hoffenheim for £29 million in 2015. So far, he has scored 107 goals and contributed 78 assists for the Reds, helping them lift seven trophies.

A technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the 55-cap Brazil international has dropped down in the pecking order at Liverpool of late. Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota are all currently considered to be ahead of him despite scoring nine goals this season.

