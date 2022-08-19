Liverpool legend Luis Suarez explains what he told Darwin Nunez after red card against Crystal Palace 

Liverpool legend Luis Suarez has spoken to compatriot Darwin Nunez after the latter's red card against Crystal Palace on August 15. The former Barcelona striker shared that he told Nunez to be resilient and be more careful moving forward.

Nunez, 23, joined the Reds from Benfica for an initial £67.5 milliom this summer. The Uruguayan scored the Merseyside giants' third goal in their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

He then came off the bench to score a goal and assist another in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Fulham in their Premier League opener.

However, the striker's good start to the season ended abruptly as he was sent off for headbutting defender Joachim Andersen in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Suarez, who scored 82 goals and provided 46 assists in 133 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, told Telemundo about Nunez (via AS):

“I talked to him because he is just starting out and now they are going to look for him double or triple, and more depending on how they are in England . An idiot tells you that he was wrong and had a bad time. But falling down and getting back up made me stronger.”

He added:

"Darwin's moment at a football level is spectacular, with his age the level he has at Liverpool is to applaud him. He has to enjoy this stage, keep learning. Darwin is someone who listens a lot, is very intelligent in that sense and is going to turn the situation around."

I’ll be back 🫡 Apologies to Liverpool allI’ll be back 🫡 Apologies to Liverpool all ✋🏼I’ll be back 🫡 https://t.co/iszTdSAx2i

The former Benfica striker will now serve his three-match suspension, missing Premier League games against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Liverpool could be without five more players alongside Darwin Nunez against Manchester United

As per Manutd.com, Jurgen Klopp's side are likely to be without six important players ahead of their clash against arch-rivals Manchester United on August 22.

While the Uruguayan is suspended, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are injured.

Roberto Firmino, meanwhile, could start at Old Trafford.

Edited by Samya Majumdar