Liverpool legend Michael Owen backs Manchester United to beat Wolves on Tuesday night 

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has backed the Red Devils to continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League when they host Wolves on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have not lost in their last eight Premier League games and currently in fourth place in the league table.

Manchester United made a poor start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, losing three of their opening four home league games. Many believed that Solskjaer's time at Manchester was up after their embarrassing exit from the Champions League.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was heavily tipped to replace Solskjaer. However, the Norwegian has overseen a massive turn in fortunes for the club in recent weeks. Manchester United are now considered genuine title contenders given that they are just five points behind leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Michael Owen believes United will be victorious over Wolves despite their poor home form.

"Manchester United are brimming with confidence," Owen told BetVictor. "Their patchy home form was given a massive boost in their demolition of Leeds just over a few weeks ago. They take on a Wolves side, who despite looking good going forward, are struggling in front of goal."

"I think Wolves could sit in and play for a point, but if they do, United may just have enough to break them down," predicted Owen.

Manchester United could make a statement of intent if they beat Wolves

Manchester United fans will be overjoyed with the way their fortunes have turned in recent months. The club looked a shadow of themselves at the start of the season, but have been resurrected in recent weeks thanks to the scintillating form of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Fernandes and Rashford have scored 16 of Manchester United's 23 Premier League goals this season. They will be hoping to lead their club to victory once more as they look to close the gap on arch-rivals Liverpool before the turn of the year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also be thrilled with the form of Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan has not featured much for the club since joining them on a free transfer on transfer deadline day. However, the veteran striker has made an impact on games when he is fit and available.