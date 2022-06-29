Liverpool legend Michael Owen's priceless reaction as daughter Gemma performs striptease on 'Love Island'

Liverpool legend Michael Owen gave a priceless response to his daughter Gemma Owen participating in a striptease on a recent episode of UK dating show 'Love Island'.

Owen's daughter Gemma is the youngest contestant on the highly popular show at the age of just 19.

In the most recent episode, groups of boys and girls participating in the show had to perform 'stripteases' to try and raise the heart rate of their partners.

Gemma Owen managed to raise the heart rate of three contestants with her provocative dancing, which was the most a contestant managed.

Michael Owen's heart rate would certainly have risen for all the wrong reasons as he would have watched his young daughter tease a bunch of boys.

He reacted pricelessly on Twitter with a simple 'look away' emoticon displaying his embarrassment:

The former Liverpool striker has described the difficulties in watching his daughter on the show but fully backed her participation.

The 19-year-old is currently 'coupled up' with fishmonger Luca Bish, 23, although the couple have been having problems. Many are of the belief that Luca is more into Gemma than she is of him, but they have been pictured on screen getting intimate on numerous occasions.

The winning couple of the show stands to earn £50,000 although one half can choose to steal the money and go home single.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen's daughter's participation on 'Love Island' is becoming a meme

Michael Owen is being put through the ringer

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen is certainly bearing the brunt of his daughter's participation on the show.

Gemma is yet to reveal on camera that her father is the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner, although there are murmurs that the contestants already know.

Fans are ridiculing the former England striker on any given occasion and Owen seemingly can't get away from the fenzy surrounding the show.

'Love Island' is one of the UK's most popular TV shows, with 3.2 million people having viewed the final of last year's show.

Owen forged out a career in football that has seen him touted by many as one of England's and Liverpool's greatest strikers. It appears his daughter is looking to hit similar fame through the route of reality TV, having already begun a career in international dressaging.

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen is currently dating former winner of the show Dani Dyer. It appears that the footballing links to the popular TV Show are not showing any signs of stopping.

