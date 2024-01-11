Liverpool legend Sadio Mane finally breaks silence after marrying 19-year-old Aisha Tamba in Senegal

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has finally broken his silence after marrying 19-year-old Aisha Tamba. The 31-year-old tied the knot with Tamba in a ceremony on January 7 in Dakar, Senegal, just one week before the start of the AFCON.

A jubilant Mane spoke to local media, conveying his happiness (via The Sun):

"Honestly, I am happy [with] the fact the president has congratulated me just as much as, well, I would say not just my teammates. I think that all the people have congratulated me and wished me [luck] so I am happy and I hope that it'll be okay."

Tamba does not have a social media presence. Back in 2022, Mane spoke to Tribune and revealed he was looking to marry a woman who respected God and prayed well, over someone who spent their time on social networks.

How good was Sadio Mane at Liverpool?

Sadio Mane joined Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a reported transfer fee of £34 million, making him the most expensive African player in history at the time. Let's take a look at his Anfield legacy.

Mane went on to form a lethal partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, forging one of the best attacking trios in Premier League history. The Senegalese winger scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances across all competitions in six seasons. His feats helped the Reds win seven trophies, including the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League.

He chose to depart Liverpool at the end of the 2021-22 season, joining Bayern Munich on a three-year deal. Unfortunately, this move didn't work out with Mane scoring 12 goals in 38 appearances in total.

Mane made the bold decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League over the summer. He has impressed so far, netting 12 goals and registering six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.