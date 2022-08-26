Liverpool legend Steve Nicol names 'perfect' destination for wantaway Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains a subject of speculation, with rumors still linking him with a departure from Old Trafford this summer. With the Portuguese interested in playing in the Champions League this season, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has suggested a perfect destination to fulfill this ambition.
Despite making three appearances for Manchester United so far this term, Ronaldo appears to be unsettled at Old Trafford. The Portuguese is said to be open to leaving for a club that will compete in Europe's elite club tournament.
After failing to secure a move to a top European side this summer, Steve Nicol has advised the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to consider returning to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.
The Portuguese outfit will compete in the Champions League this season. They have been drawn alongside the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur and Olympic Marseille in Group D.
Nicol believes this caliber of opponents would enable Cristiano Ronaldo to score goals and hold on to his record as the all-time scorer in the competition's history. The former Liverpool defender told ESPN:
“He [Ronaldo] wants to score goals. Go play in a group that you can make the difference for Sporting to get out of the group. You have also got an opportunity to play against teams that you can score against."
“So this whole thing about being the top scorer in the Champions League forever and a day, if that’s true and that’s what he’s all about right now, then Sporting is the perfect place. Particularly with that group.”
Was benching Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool a message from Manchester United?
It is becoming increasingly likely that Ronaldo will not continue at Old Trafford. The attacker's future returned to the spotlight on Monday (August 22) as he was omitted from the starting XI for the crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool.
While some believed it was just a tactical flex from manager Erik Ten Hag, others saw it as a sign that the tactician is already preparing for life without Ronaldo.
United will next be in Premier League action away to Southampton on Saturday (August 26).