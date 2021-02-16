Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard compares Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has stated that Luis Suarez is the best player he played with. However, Gerrard revealed that he played his best football at Liverpool alongside Fernando Torres.

Speaking to the Robbie Fowler Podcast, the current Rangers manager said:

"The reason I always talk about Torres and Suarez is because I felt like I was in my prime at that time,"

"I played with you (Robbie Fowler) when I was very young, I was still raw, I was still developing at Liverpool.

"I played with Michael Owen when I was a little bit further along but I still didn’t feel I was in my peak years. I was still getting injury niggles and still finding my feet and my profile.

"I bumped into Torres and Suarez at the perfect time. More Torres because I’m in my peak years in those 2006, 07 and 08 years when I felt like I could go against anyone on the pitch.

"It didn’t matter who it was. I felt like I could face anyone at that time. I felt like I was at my peak. They’re my best memories from how I felt from a personal point of view."

"I didn’t play with Torres long enough because he went to Chelsea and broke my heart. And I probably came into Suarez as I’m just coming out of my peak years, even though I really enjoyed that relationship.

"If you asked me who was the best player on a daily basis consistently, Suarez was an animal but my best years were alongside Torres in terms of how I felt."

Gerrard also revealed that he tried his best to convince Torres not to leave Liverpool in 2011, although the decision had already been made.

Is there still hope for Liverpool to save their flailing campaign?

Liverpool are sixth on the Premier League table.

While Steven Gerrard is embarking on a record-breaking run as Rangers manager, things have fallen apart at his former club.

Liverpool have undergone a drastic fall in the past month. The Reds have been ravaged by injuries to key players this season, especially in central defense. This has translated to inconsistent performances and poor results that have seemingly ended Liverpool's title defense with over a quarter of the season still to go.

The Anfield outfit face a real battle to finish in the top four, which is scarcely believable considering they were top of the league at Christmas.

Up next for the Reds will be a clash against Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig on the continent. The UEFA Champions League represents the club's only hope for a trophy this season.