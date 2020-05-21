Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard draws Michael Jordan comparisons

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been compared to NBA icon Michael Jordan

Liverpool's talismanic former skipper Steven Gerrard has been likened to NBA icon Michael Jordan by Peter Crouch. The towering striker played alongside Gerrard for Liverpool and the England national team before retiring in 2019.

Crouch spent three years at Liverpool and won the FA Cup in 2006, with Gerrard playing a starring role in the final against West Ham United. The former Liverpool striker's podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live has been a massive hit amogst football fans across the world.

In the most recent episode, Crouch shed light on what it's like to play alongside Gerrard and the Liverpool icon drew comparisons with legendary NBA star Michael Jordan.

As the Liverpool cult-hero picked the most desirable qualities from all his former teammates, Gerrard undoubtedly featured on his list.

"Mentality wise, it was Stevie [Gerrard] for me. You win a game and he's just onto the next one. It's like he's forgotten it, almost like it's never happened. That kind of mentality was alien to me."

Gerrard is one of Liverpool's greatest ever players and the midfielder's winning mentality was second to none, added Crouch.

"I score a couple of goals and I used to be like 'let me enjoy this one' but Stevie was always on to the next game. That kind of winning mentality was incredible"

The Liverpool icon drew comparisons with NBA icon Michael Jordan, who consistently made his teammates punch above their weight.

Liverpool's talisman like Michael Jordan, says Crouch

Gerrard and Crouch were teammates at Liverpool for three seasons

Much like Jordan, Crouch claimed that Gerrard's effect rubbed off on his teammates at Liverpool.

"You've seen the [Michael] Jordan documentary now (The Last Dance) and he was somebody who used to keep pushing all of his teammates to the level that he's at."

"I'm not putting Stevie on the level of Jordan but what I will say is he dragged people up to a level that they never thought they could get to."

Gerrard's crowning moment at Liverpool arrived in 2005, when he lifted the UEFA Champions League title with his boyhood club.

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest midfielders in PL history

Liverpool were 3-0 down at half-time, but Gerrard inspired a stunning comeback as the Reds restored parity in the second half and won on penalties.

"Best example is 2005 in Istanbul. You go through that Liverpool and there are so many players that are below par that have been dragged to a level that are beyind their capabilities."

"He made me a better player at Liverpool and I'm sure he did that to a lot of other people too!"

While the Premier League title eluded Gerrard at Liverpool, he won nine trophies with his boyhood club. Mr Liverpool, as he fondly referred to, is currently the manager of Rangers in the Scottish Premier League and reportedly has his eyes on the Liverpool job.

Steven Gerrard v AC Milan - 2004/05 Champions League final.



Gerrard's value to Liverpool cannot be understated, as he always stepped up for the Merseyside club in the big games. The former Liverpool captain is reportedly a top candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp when the German eventually decides to walk away from the club.