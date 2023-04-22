Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reacts to his son Lio walking out onto the pitch with Mohamed Salah ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard recently reacted to his son Lio walking out onto the pitch alongside Mohamed Salah ahead of the Reds' Premier League showdown against Nottingham Forest. Jurgen Klopp's team won the match by a scoreline of 3-2, with Salah scoring the winner.

Lio could be seen walking out onto the Anfield pitch, on the turf where his father achieved legendary status, alongside the Egyptian attacker. Gerrard reacted to it as he uploaded the photo on Instagram alongside a heart emoji. He also tagged Salah in the post.

The Reds had to fight for the three points at Anfield. Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the 47th minute before Neco Williams found the equalizer against his former club.

Jota struck again in the 55th minute of the match. While Morgan Gibbs-White equalized for Forest in the 67th minute, Salah secured all three points for the Merseysiders with his 70th-minute strike.

Liverpool are now seventh in the league table. They have 50 points on the board from 31 league games this campaign.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been linked with the Olympiakos job

Liverpool Legends v Celtic Legends

Steven Gerrard has been out of management since being sacked by Aston Villa at the start of the season. The legendary midfielder was replaced by Unai Emery after the Villans had a dismal start to their campaign.

The Liverpool legend, however, is on the Greek side Olympiakos' shortlist to become the next manager. Jose Miguel Gonzalez recently resigned from the job, and Oympiakos are looking for a new man to take charge.

The Reds' former number 8 has emerged as an option for them. The legendary midfielder was also in charge of Rangers before his stint with Villa.

He helped Rangers win the Scottish Premier League during the 2020–21 season. While his stint at Villa didn't go according to plan, another spell at a different club might give the former player a shot at redemption.

Poll : 0 votes