Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard wants ex-Manchester United star to join him at Al-Ettifaq: Reports

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who "hated" Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea during his time at Manchester United, reportedly wants the 33-year-old to join Al-Ettifaq in the next transfer window.

According to The Sun, Steven Gerrard, who took up the managerial role in the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq earlier this summer, is looking forward to signing former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Al-Ettifaq has already completed the signing of players such as Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembele, and more. The Spanish goalkeeper is speculated to be the next name on the list.

In 2018, Gerrard said that he "hates" David de Gea because he's a brilliant goalkeeper. He also hailed the Spaniard for his shot-stopping ability and prowess between the sticks. He said (via BT Sport):

"Well I think the biggest compliment I can pay him is I hate him. So do all Liverpool fans. He makes difficult shots look really easy, which is what world-class keepers do. I don't really go off the stats or the graphs, I go off my eyes."

"You can look at them and change them and twist them whatever way you want. He probably is the best keeper in the world at this present time."

Earlier this year, David de Gea's contract with the Red Devils ended and he was released by Manchester United after 12 years. Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana was brought into the team in the place of De Gea by Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard hails Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'GOAT'

Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard has backed Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the never-ending GOAT debate in football. The Englishman shared his opinion during a recent interview with the official communications team of the Saudi Pro League.

Steven Gerrard said that Ronaldo's transfer has made a huge impact on the Saudi Arabian football league. The Englishman also affirmed that watching the former Real Madrid forward play has also helped him make an opinion. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

"The arrival of 'The GOAT' as we call him, Cristiano, him arriving in January obviously was a huge signing [for Saudi soccer]. He still had a lot of football to offer."

"So, from afar, for six months, I was looking in at Cristiano Ronaldo's results, at the league, watching some games and watching some highlights. After Cristiano's arrival, even more big-name signings, talents, and skillsets were joining the league."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are currently in the second spot in the Saudi Pro League table with 11 wins in 14 matches, behind Al-Hilal. Moreover, the Portuguese attacker is currently the top scorer in the league with 15 goals in 12 appearances.