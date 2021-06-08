Liverpool legend urges club to sign Barcelona star if they miss out on Jadon Sancho

Former Liverpool star John Barnes feels the Reds should target Ousmane Dembele as an alternative to Jadon Sancho this summer.

Sancho has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United leading the race to sign the England international.

Liverpool are also said to be in the running, but they will have to break their club record to sign him. Borussia Dortmund are demanding a fee of around £80 million for Sancho.

Barnes explained that a player of Sancho’s caliber would attract interest from the top sides, and that Liverpool should go after Ousmane Dembele if they miss out on the Dortmund winger.

“First of all, any top player is going to be linked with the biggest clubs, whether that’s Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid or Barcelona," Barnes told Bettingodds.com. "So this whole idea of being linked with a club means nothing.

“You just have to look at the player that’s available, the amount he’s going to cost and the clubs that can afford him. Then you can put two and two together and normally you’d get six or seven.

“As far as Jadon Sancho is concerned, out of the clubs rumoured to be interested in him I’d say that Manchester United is probably the best destination for him.

“At Liverpool I’d prefer a much more direct player. Jadon is very skilful and very tricky, but I believe that Ousmane Dembele would suit Liverpool out of all the potentially available players in that position."

Liverpool looking to add more freshness to their attack

Liverpool’s attack looked flat last season as the duo of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane struggled to score goals.

The Reds perhaps need a few fresh faces to ensure they avoid a similar slump next season and challenge Manchester City for the title.

Liverpool have already signed Ibrahima Konate and further arrivals will depend on how many players they can offload this summer.

Ousmane Dembele is certainly one player Liverpool will be able to get if they show some serious interest.

The Frenchman’s contract with Barcelona expires in 2022. Thus, they may have to sell him before the summer transfer window closes or run the risk of losing him for nothing next year.

