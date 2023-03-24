Liverpool legends vs Celtic legends lineup: Reds announce 20-man squad including Steven Gerrard for charity match

Steven Gerrard has been named in Liverpool legends' team as they return to action for the first time since their win against Manchester United legends in September. They will take on Celtic legends in a charity fixture on Saturday, March 25.

Legendary Kenny Daglish will be in charge of the Reds for the match. Celtic have a few Premier League legends in their ranks for the clash. The likes of Shay Given and Stylian Petrov, among others, are all in the team for the Scottish side.

The Reds, on the other hand, boast a good squad as well. Recently retired Charlie Adam and still active as a player, Ragnar Klavan will also be part of the team. Here's the full Liverpool legends squad:

GKs: Jerzy Dudek and Sander Westerveld.

Defenders: Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Ragnar Klavan, Bjorn Tore Varne.

Midfielders: Steve McManaman, Mohamed Sissoko, Mark Gonzalez, Gary McAlister, Albert Riera, Salif Diao, Charlie Adam, Steven Gerrard.

Forwards: Dark Kuyt, Luis Garcia, Ddjibril Cisse, Robbie Keane.

When Steven Gerrard earned a last-ditch win for Liverpool legends

Throughout his exceptional professional career, Steven Gerrard has guided Liverpool to glory multiple times with his heroics. He turned back the clock in 2019 when the Reds legends took on AC Milan legends.

The Merseysiders drew first blood through the legendary Robbie Keane. Djibril Cisse doubled the team's advantage. Milan, though, showed quality in their ranks by managing to level proceedings, courtesy of goals from Andrea Pirlo and Giuseppe Pancaro.

Gerrard had the last laugh yet again as he scored a late winner. After playing a give-and-go with Cisse, Gerrard twisted and turned to make space for himself before threading his shot that went in off the post.

While looking back at the goal, Gerrard recently said (via the Reds' official website):

“It’s always a special time to come to Anfield, especially when it’s full, and just put the kit on, To play against Milan with all my ex-teammates, and to get the winner, is obviously a special feeling.”

Fans will hope to see the former No.8 turn back the clock when he graces the pitch yet again this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes