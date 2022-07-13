"Liverpool are lightyears ahead!" - Piers Morgan says Manchester United have reached 'rock bottom' in surprise verdict after 4-0 win

English TV broadcaster Piers Morgan has given his honest opinion following Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok. Morgan stated that pre-season games hold no meaning apart from being a fitness exercise.

Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri secured an emphatic win for Manchester United in Erik ten Hag's first game in charge. Piers Morgan, however, still believes Liverpool are well ahead in terms of quality compared to the Red Devils.

Piers Morgan was quoted as saying the following (via TalkSPORT):

"I think if it means anything to United fans then they really have reached rock bottom. None of these games mean anything other than keeping players in the right level of fitness heading into August."

He added:

"Liverpool are lightyears ahead of United and it must eat away at their soul in the same way watching Tottenham move ahead of Arsenal eats away at my soul. We have to be realistic as football fans. I think United are in a pretty bad place, I'm not massively excited by any of their transfer business."

Manchester United have entered a new era under Erik ten Hag and will be hoping to improve on their sixth-placed finish from last season. As things stand, the Red Devils have gone five consecutive seasons without lifting a trophy.

They last won a major piece of silverware back in 2017 when they won the UEFA Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been one of the most successful English clubs along with Manchester City in recent times. The Reds ended the 2021-22 season with both two domestic cups to their name.

Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Chelsea in both the FA Cup final as well as the Carabao Cup final last season.

Liverpool secured two emphatic victories over Manchester United last season

Jurgen Klopp's side secured two huge victories over rivals Manchester United last season. The Reds first won 5-0 at Old Trafford with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick on that occasion.

The defeat at home piled more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was soon sacked by the United hierarchy. German tactician Ralf Rangnick then took charge on an interim basis but things did not improve much.

Liverpool would then go on to win 4-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield. Salah scored twice on that occasion as well.

Manchester United will now travel to Australia to face Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in more pre-season friendlies.

