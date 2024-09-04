Liverpool line up Real Madrid star as potential Mohamed Salah replacement amidst contract renewal saga: Reports 

According to Football365, Liverpool believe Real Madrid forward Rodrygo could be a potential successor to Mohamed Salah at Anfield. The Egyptian forward has entered the last year of his contract and could leave the Merseyside club for free next summer.

Salah has been Liverpool's most important player since joining the club from AS Roma for a reported €42 million in 2017. He has bagged 214 goals and 92 assists in 352 games for the English giants, helping them win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

After the Reds' 3-0 win against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, Salah stated that this is likely to be his last season with Liverpool.

Replacing the mercurial Egyptian might prove difficult, but Arne Slot's side have been linked with a move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo. The 23-year-old joined Los Blancos for €45 million from Santos in 2019 and has scored 55 goals and provided 42 assists in 221 games.

Any attempt to sign Rodrygo by Liverpool will be helped by the fact that Los Blancos have a plethora of attacking options, which could reduce the Brazilian's playing time. Los Blancos have Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Endrick, Brahim Diaz, and Arda Guler in attack.

Former Liverpool defender believes Real Madrid star would be unhappy if Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Los Blancos

Jaime Carragher believes Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal will be unhappy if the club sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Reds. The English full-back could be available on a free transfer next summer, with his current deal set to expire in less than 12 months.

Speaking about the potential implications of the England international moving to Madrid next summer, Carragher said on Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"I think Carvajal would have something to say about it as well, with people talking about Trent. He’s only won the European Cup six times and the Euros in the summer, so I don’t think he’d be too happy about it."

Carragher believes the Englishman has the world at his feet. He added:

"It’s a case of: ‘What do you want for the rest of your life?’ He’s in the dream position as a footballer – 25 years of age, one year left on your contract, he could see how this year goes, he can wait until Christmas, I’m sure there will already be some dialogue with other clubs, let’s be honest, that’s how it works. It will be interesting how it plays out."

The Liverpool ace is yet to extend his deal with his boyhood club, who he has represented 313 times. Real Madrid star and England teammate Jude Bellingham could step in and help the deal along if Los Blancos make a move to sign Alexander-Arnold.

