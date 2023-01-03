Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher provided a blunt assessment as the Reds lost to Brentford in the Premier League.

An own goal from Ibrahima Konate meant Jurgen Klopp's side got off to a nervy start. Yoane Wissa added the second for Brentford in the 42nd minute. Virgil van Dijk was taken off at half-time by Klopp.

Carragher was not pleased with his former team's performance as he told Sky Sports (h/t BBC Sport):

"Liverpool look like an ageing team coming to an end."

While Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back for the Reds, that was just a consolation. Bryan Mbuemo made Konate look silly when he added Brentford's third in the 84th minute of the Premier League clash.

Ahead of the match against Brentford, Carragher had compared Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus to Darwin Nunez. His point was that both players are crucial for their respective teams despite not scoring bags of goals. The former defender said (via Express):

“I thought losing Gabriel Jesus was going to be a huge blow as I think he's been outstanding, without scoring the goals. It's probably a little bit like Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, who's playing really well but could do with a few more goals. Nketiah's form and him getting those goals may just ease Arsenal off in the transfer window (from signing a replacement).”

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate left Jamie Carragher ashamed

Ibrahima Konate in action

Ibrahima Konate had a howler of a first half during the game against Brentford. The 23-year-old turned the ball into the back of his own net for the opener of the match.

Ahead of the game, Carragher had claimed that France coach Didier Deschamps made a mistake by not playing Konate. He told Sky Sports (via Express):

"I think that's the future and I don’t think it’s the future. I think it’s the right now. That is Liverpool’s two best centre backs, I think he [Konate] was very unfortunate not to play in the World Cup final. Didier Deschamps went with (Dayot) Upamecano. I think it should have been Konate, I think whenever he played for France at the tournament, he was outstanding."

Konate has made the Reds' legend anything but proud with his first half performance. He was at fault for two out of three goals conceded. The French player was dispossessed seven times in the match and didn't make the desired impact on the game.

Klopp's side now have 28 points from 17 games and are in the sixth spot of the league table.

Poll : 0 votes