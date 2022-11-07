Liverpool looking to bring ex-Manchester United goalkeeper to the Premier League in 2023: Reports

According to the Liverpool Echo, via BILD, Liverpool are interested in bringing former Manchester United goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler back to the Premier League.

The German currently plays for 2.Bundesliga club Hannover 96. He has spent the majority of his career in the Bundesliga with teams like Hannover 96, FC Koln and VFB Stuttgart.

However, Zieler was also part of two Premier League clubs during his career. He was on the books for Manchester United until 2010, joining as a 16-year-old in 2005. However, he never made a senior appearance for the club. He featured for the age-group teams of the Red Devils and was sent on a short-term loan in the 2008-09 season to Northampton Town.

Zieler also had a spell with Leicester City during the 2016-17 season. He kept one clean sheet in 13 games for the Foxes.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to reinforce the backup options for Alisson Becker and Zieler fits the bill perfectly for Liverpool. Current deputy Caoimhin Kelleher may look for more first-team minutes elsewhere while third-choice custodian Adrian is out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid is exciting

Liverpool are set to take on Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season. Jurgen Klopp shared his take on the tie as he told the media (via liverpool.com):

“I know we have played Real Madrid in a couple of recent finals but it is not so often that our two clubs have met in a two-legged tie so now we can look forward to this happening. Real’s European record is the best around. We know this. But we also know that ours is not too bad. On top of this, we know that we have Anfield and everyone knows what this means."

Klopp added:

“It is a really good draw. A really exciting draw. The games themselves are still a few months away but it does not take a great deal of imagination to think what the atmosphere will be like at both games. There is a lot of football to be played before this, of course, so we will focus on each game as it comes but yes, this draw has given us something special to look forward to.”

The two teams will clash on February 14, 2023, in the first leg at Anfield. The second leg will take place on March 7 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two sides last played each other in the 2021-23 Champions League final, which the Spanish side won 1-0 to break the Merseysiders' hearts.

