“Liverpool are very lucky if that deal goes through” – Manager confirms ‘very exciting’ player from his team is heading towards Anfield switch

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has revealed that Liverpool have agreed on a deal to sign right-back Calvin Ramsay from the Scottish club.

Gordon was speaking to Sky Sports when he confirmed that the Reds are on the verge of completing a medical for the 18-year-old. He said (via HITC):

“The two clubs have agreed a fee. Calvin needs to pass a medical and agree personal terms. It’s a very exciting opportunity for Calvin and his family, no doubt. The academy staff at Aberdeen deserve a huge amount of credit for developing Calvin and giving him the opportunity in the first team."

He added:

“Liverpool are very lucky if that deal does go through as they’re looking at a very exciting young talent who won the (Scottish Football Writer’s) Young Player of the Year award last year. We certainly had high hopes for Calvin and no doubt he’ll go from strength to strength at a very good team in Liverpool.”

Ramsay came through the Aberdeen academy and made his first-team debut for the Dons in 2020. He became a mainstay in the team last season and ended the campaign with 33 appearances in all competitions, providing nine assists.

Fabrizio Romano



Final fee: £4m plus £2.5m add ons. Liverpool and Aberdeen have signed all paperworks for Calvin Ramsay deal. Contract ready until June 2027 to be completed once medical is done.

His display on the right flank of defense saw him named the SWFA 'Young Player of the Year'.

The Merseysiders are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a £4 million fee which could rise to £6 million to bring him to Anfield.

Liverpool's transfer strategy shows that they are planning for the future

The Reds are planning for a future without their current generation

Calvin Ramsay could be the Reds' second transfer of the summer and this could signal the club's changing strategy towards planning for the future.

Key members of the first-team like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are all on the wrong side of 30. Furthermore, Sadio Mane is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich, per Fabrizio Romano.

This makes it imperative for Jurgen Klopp to plan for the future. Their transfers over the last year highlight this.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz still have their peak years ahead of them. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho could each still be at Anfield for the next decade.

Fabrizio Romano



Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted.

The current generation of Liverpool stars have written their names in gold in Anfield folklore. However, no era lasts forever and the club needs to actively start planning for a future without their current stars.

On the evidence of their transfer business so far, the foundation for a smooth transition to the next generation is being laid.

