Liverpool made offer to sign Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema - Reports 

According to El Nacional, as reported by the Real Champs, Liverpool made an offer to sign Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema.

Benzema reportedly told the club that he would leave if Los Blancos signed another star striker in the summer. He had a potential suitor as well, with the Reds making an offer for the player. Benzema's current contract expires on 30 June, 2023.

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or last month. However, the Frenchman has struggled with injury issues so far this campaign. He has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Liverpool, meanwhile, added attacking options to their side during the summer transfer window. Darwin Nunez was signed from Benfica in a £85 million move during the summer.

Karim Benzema is expected to play a crucial role in France's campaign during the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite playing irregularly for Real Madrid so far this season.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opined on the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Karim Benzema and other stars make the trip to Qatar

Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris: Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema and many other superstars from both Los Blancos and the Reds will be making the trip to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti was asked what he would do during the World Cup as the majority of his first-team stars will be starring for their national sides. He said (via Real Madrid's official website):

“I’m going to watch it at home. I like football and it’s going to an entertaining and competitive World Cup. There aren’t any favorites and all of the sides will play their part.

"I will watch my players with their countries such as Spain, Brazil, Germany, Croatia, Uruguay. There are lots of teams. I hope we see a good World Cup and that the best team wins. Unfortunately, Italy won't be there."

Liverpool, meanwhile, still have a game to play as they take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, 12 November. When quizzed on whether it would be difficult for his players to have a game this close to the showpiece in Qatar, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"So, we are professionals, and the boys play the game like they play the game, like they always play the game - so, with full focus. Everything can happen in a football game, that's how it is. But if you go to the World Cup and you think now you made it and you have a deep breath and in the first week you're injured in the first game.

"I'm not sure which is the bigger disappointment. To perform on the highest level you have to focus on the things you do in the moment and you cannot think about the next possible thing."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes