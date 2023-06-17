Liverpool make 22-year-old their top priority after securing Alexis Mac Allister - Reports

Liverpool have shortlisted OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as their priority target after securing Alexis Mac Allister's services, according to L'Equipe (via Get French Football News).

The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has planned a complete overhaul of the midfield this summer. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are all set to depart Anfield following the expiration of their respective contracts later this month.

The Merseyside outfit completed their first midfield signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, signing Mac Allister for a reported fee of £35 million, which seems to be a bargain for the Argentine World Cup winner's services.

As per the aforementioned outlet, talks between Liverpool and Thuram's camp have been progressing for a while, entering into the advanced stages in the past few weeks. The French midfielder is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League side.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| Talks between Liverpool and Nice for Khephren Thuram have intensified in recent weeks, with the midfielder a priority. The France international is ready to leave, having been “seduced” by Liverpool’s project. [ @lequipe 🥇| Talks between Liverpool and Nice for Khephren Thuram have intensified in recent weeks, with the midfielder a priority. The France international is ready to leave, having been “seduced” by Liverpool’s project. [@lequipe] https://t.co/hm6L1rmDyu

Thuram was in great form for Nice during the 2022/23 campaign. He registered 35 Ligue 1 appearances for the French outfit, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

His contract at Nice is set to expire in 2025. However, with Thuram reportedly excited about the prospect of moving to Merseyside, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure his signature this summer.

"There’s 100% a player in there" - Pundit heaps praise on Liverpool star who has a 'very bright future'

Pundit Don Hutchison has lavished praise on Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. The Englishman, a retired Premier League midfielder, has backed Jones to have a bright future at Anfield.

He said (via The Boot Room):

“But my eyes were drawn to Curtis Jones. When you’re a young player, what you do very early in the first 25, 50 games is you make no mistakes and you give it to the better players. I just looked at Curtis Jones and I thought to myself, if you can start doing a little bit more on your own instead of giving it to the Salahs, there’s 100% a player in there."

Hutchison added:

"You could see it I think from very early on. Now I thought what we saw towards the end of the season was you were seeing a player just expressing himself and if he needed to do a trick, he’d do a trick, if he needed to take someone on, he’d take someone on, if there was a one-two to be made he would do it.

"You have to be effective in a match and not just go simple all the time so your stats look good. In terms of Liverpool, I think he’s got a very bright future and I think Jurgen Klopp recognises the quality.”

Jones registered 18 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last term, recording three goals and an assist.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes