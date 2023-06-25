Liverpool make €70 million offer to sign Real Madrid superstar: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly approached Real Madrid over a deal for midfielder Federico Valverde. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Reds have made an offer of €70 million for the Uruguayan.

Los Blancos continue to shed players from the team, those who are believed to not be a part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans. The La Liga side have already lost the likes of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, and Mariano Diaz on free transfers. Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez are expected to depart soon.

Another name who could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this window is Valverde. The 24-year-old could fall down the pecking order at Real Madrid due to a large number of options in midfield.

Los Blancos already boast the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Eduardo Camavinga. They have also signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €103 million this summer.

Club president Florentino Perez could, hence, be convinced to sell the Uruguayan. The El Nacional report claims that Liverpool made an offer of €90 million for Valverde last year, but the player was then considered untouchable. Now, with the situation different, Real Madrid could be convinced to let go of their player.

The Reds will be keen to continue adding to their midfield. While they were initially interested in Bellingham, they eventually decided to drop their pursuit due to his asking price of above €100 million. They have since completed a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is understood to be a huge fan of Valverde, a workhorse who has the versatility to play different positions. He bagged 12 goals and seven assists in 56 games across competitions for Ancelotti's side last season.

Liverpool receive message on pursuit of Real Madrid star

Tchouameni is expected to stay at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool have been informed that a deal for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni is out of the cards. In his YouTube video, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explained that the Frenchman is considered a valuable part of the club's project.

He said:

"About Aurelian Tchouameni, his name is rumoured for Premier League clubs - no. At the moment the intention is for Tchouameni to stay at Real Madrid. They want him to stay, he’s a crucial player for the project and for the future of the club. So, nothing has changed around Tchouameni.”

This comes after a report from Catalan outlet El Nacional that Liverpool were considering an offer of around £55 million for Tchouameni.

The 23-year-old joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco for €100 million last summer but struggled for regular game time. He started 33 games across competitions, making 50 appearances in total. With the arrival of Jude Bellingham, his role could further deplete.

