Liverpool make key decision on Robert Firmino amidst interest from Barcelona: Reports

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is on Barcelona's radar.

The Brazilian is seen as a potential option for the Catalans in the attacking department which is currently going through a crisis.

Sergio Aguero retired last month with a heart condition while Ousmane Dembele has also been asked to leave this month.

Furthermore, Ansu Fati has been ruled out for six more weeks after picking up another injury during their Copa del Rey loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Desperate reinforcements will be sought by the club before the end of the winter transfer window, with Firmino seemingly on their list.

He only has a year and a half left on his contract with the Merseysiders and, at 30, might as well seek a change of scene after more than six years in the Premier League.

But there's a problem - Liverpool do not want to let go of their Samba boy at a time when both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are absent from the squad.

The talismanic African duo are currently away at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon for Egypt and Senegal respectively.

There were reports emerging from England that any transfer would amount to €20 million but it won't happen before the summer.

Firmino signed for the Reds from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in 2015 for £29 million and has since played a key role at the club.

With 94 goals and 73 assists in 311 games in all competitions, the Brazilian has been at the forefront of their ambitions, lifting four titles, including the Premier League in 2020.

Liverpool to grant Firmino the power to decide

Although a transfer over the next few days seems unlikely, Liverpool will allow Firmino to come to a decision himself.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg says the striker enjoys a strong relationship with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp but a transfer right now isn't on the cards.

The Merseysiders are intent on keeping Firmino at the club beyond 2023, when his contract expires, meaning the player could be offered an extension in the near future.

But that still doesn't mean a move to Barcelona is ruled out. The La Liga giants could make a lucrative offer in an attempt to persuade him to come to the Camp Nou.

