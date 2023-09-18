Liverpool make subtle social media change as they announce Mohamed Salah as player of the match against Wolves

Liverpool made a subtle social media change as they announced that Mohamed Salah was the fan-voted Player of the Match in their 3-1 comeback Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 16).

Jurgen Klopp's men were rocked early at the Molineux when Hwang Hee-chan put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute. The visitors were fortunate not to go two down.

The brilliant Pedro Neto almost had another assist, but his superb cross was wastefully squandered by Matheus Cunha as the Reds heaved a huge sigh of relief.

Liverpool improved after the break, with Mohamed Salah setting up Cody Gakpo for the equaliser in the 55th minute. The Egyptian was at it again 30 minutes later, with Andy Robertson getting at the end of his pass to put the visitors ahead. Hugo Bueno's own goal in stoppage time confirmed the result.

Salah didn't score on the night, but played a key role in the win with his twin assists. Liverpool posted the news of the Egyptian forward getting voted by fans as the Player of the Match without the logo of their sponsors, Carlsberg. Being a devout Muslim, Mohamed Salah stays away from alcohol. So, the Reds' gesture in their announcement on social media dissociated their star attacker from the beer company.

Liverpool's four previous POTM announcements this season featured the Carlsberg logo.

What did Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp say about Mohamed Salah's performance against Wolves

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was expectedly a happy man as his team won their fourth straight Premier League game this season to surge to third in the standings. Leaders Manchester City (15) are two points ahead of the Reds.

The manager also hailed his star attacker, Mohamed Salah, for his magnificent performance. With his two assists against Wolves, Salah brought up his 200th Premier League goal involvement.

With 139 league goals and 62 assists, the Egyptian is the eighth player to achieve the 'double century' with a single club in the Premier League era. Klopp said about the Egyptian, terming him 'unbelievable' (as per Mirror):

"He is unbelievable, he is involved in everything. First half wasn’t great, obviously, but then – again – a different system, and he is a key-moment player, definitely. He is always there when we need him. Like everybody, really stepped up in the second half."

Mohamed Salah is the quickest player after Thierry Henry to reach 200 Premier League goal contributions for a single club, taking 223 games. He's now up to two goals and four assists in five league games this season.