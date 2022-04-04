"Decisive parties are talking" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides update on Mohamed Salah's contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still hopeful that Mohamed Salah will sign a contract extension at Anfield, but admits there is 'nothing new to say'.

The 29-year-old Egyptian has just over a year left on his current deal with the Reds. The Mirror has reported that the winger is on the brink of agreeing a new deal that would keep him at the club for the rest of his career.

However, Klopp has tried to keep the issue quiet, encouraging his team to focus on matters on the pitch. The Reds are still in with a chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season. Hence, the German would want his team to be at their best.

Speaking to The Mirror during his pre-match press conference before Tuesday night's Champions League quarter-final against Benfica, the German manager said:

"There’s nothing new to say. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that is all I need."

Liverpool's fans have been growing increasingly concerned with Salah not yet signing a contract extension.

The forward has scored 20 Premier League goals this season, six more than second-most prolific scorers Heung-Min Son and Diogo Jota.

Since returning from Egypt's defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal in February, Salah has only scored one goal in six games. However, Klopp is unconcerned about his star man's current form.

The Reds' boss said:

"The performance level is important, the threat he brings against other teams. He could decide in a better way sometimes but it is a tough period for Mo and Sadio with the African Cup of Nations and coming back from internationals. We see Mo every day in training and playing, there is nothing to worry about."

Salah rejected Liverpool contract offer last month

The Mirror also reported last month that Salah had rejected a contract with Liverpool in January. The report claimed that Liverpool's talismanic figure believed he was worth more than £400,000 a week. He believes that he should be the highest paid player in the Premier League, due to his sparkling form in recent times.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest paid player in the league. Spotrac claims that the Portuguese superstar is on £510,000 per week. Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is next on the list, earning £400,000 per week.

Salah has had an incredible impact since arriving at Anfield in 2017 from AS Roma, scoring 153 goals in 240 appearances. He has also been instrumental in the club's 2019 UEFA Champions League victory. He also helped end Liverpool's 30 year wait for a league victory the following year.

