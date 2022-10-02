Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he has problem at club he 'can't ignore'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his team is suffering from a lack of confidence and momentum in the aftermath of their 3-3 Premier League draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (October 1).

The Reds continued their poor run of form after the international break as Roberto De Zerbi's side shocked them at Anfield on Saturday. After Leandro Trossard scored twice inside 17 minutes, Roberto Firmino pulled one back in the 33rd.

The Brazilian forward restored parity nine minutes after the break before Adam Webster scored an own goal to put the hosts in front. However, Trossard completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute to snatch a crucial point for the visitors.

At a post-match press conference, Klopp shared his thoughts about his out-of-form team. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I'm not sure if concerning is the right word, but we can't ignore the fact. For sure, the Ajax win didn't give us any kind of rhythm because after that we left. Momentum with the late goal, late winner, we could have taken a lot of things into the next game, but unfortunately we didn't play. Since then, that feeling is pretty much gone."

He continued:

"It's like it is always is in difficult moments, you have to fight and be ready to fight hard, so step by step, you get confidence back, momentum back. We had confident moments today. Bobby scoring the second goal, you could see that. But the passing game was not good today; we passed balls all over the place."

Klopp added:

"That's only explained by not being confident at the moment. We are under pressure; we don't ignore that; we don't increase it every day, but it is there. We want to do much better; we want more points; we want to be in a different area in the table. We have to improve; that only happens if we perform. We have to perform more consistently."

Liverpool are ninth in the standings with ten points from seven games, winning only twice. They next face Rangers in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday (October 4) before travelling to leaders Arsenal in the Premier League five days later.

Liverpool in race to sign forward dubbed as 'next Erling Haaland'

According to Calciomercato (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are interested in signing Nordsjaelland forward Andreas Schjelderup, who has been labelled as the next Erling Haaland.

Arsenal and Sevilla are also in the race to sign the £17.5 million-rated Norwegian attacker. Schjelderup, 18, has two years left on his contract. He has registered 12 goals and five assists in 49 games for the Danish outfit.

