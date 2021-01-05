Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blasts Manchester United's penalty record

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp attempted a thinly-veiled dig at Manchester United's penalty record after the Reds were denied a spot-kick against Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium. The Premier League champions were beaten 1-0 away from home courtesy of a Danny Ings goal, but Klopp felt his side deserved a penalty for a challenge on Sadio Mane.

Speaking after the game, the German rubbished claims that Mane goes down too easily and indicated that Liverpool have been on the receiving end of bad refereeing decisions in the past.

"I turned to the fourth official, he said ‘we checked already, no penalty’. That’s the 100 per cent truth. They checked it already. We had the situation last year against Leicester with the penalty, and people say ‘Sadio Mane goes down too easily"

"If this boy went down easy, we could have had a penalty in this game and a stonewall penalty in the last game. But what Andre Marriner did with Sadio Mane tonight, I’m not sure that’s okay, to be honest."

Does Jurgen Klopp have a point? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VOJ0AGNyK9 — Goal (@goal) January 5, 2021

Klopp compares Liverpool and Manchester United's penalty tally

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Liverpool manager also mentioned Manchester United's penalty record in what was a sly jibe at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"It's no excuse for the performance. We cannot change it."



Jurgen Klopp stoked the fire ahead of #MUFC's trip to Anfield by comparing penalty records after #LFC were denied two at Southampton. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G55qqvpkaP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 5, 2021

“We cannot change. I hear now that Man United had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years. I’ve no idea if that’s my fault, or how that can happen.”

Advertisement

Manchester United could move three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with a victory against Burnley, with the Red Devils in a rich vein of form in recent weeks. Liverpool, on the other hand, are winless in their last three Premier League games and are set to welcome Manchester United to Anfield in their next league encounter.

Solskjaer's side have recovered well from their slow start to the season and seem to be hitting form at the right time. Manchester United, however, will have to make their game in hand against Burnley count if they are to come to Anfield as the league leaders.