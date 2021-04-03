Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold's omission from England national team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently commented on Trent Alexander-Arnold's omission from the English national team, claiming he was surprised the right-back was left out of Gareth Southgate's side.

"If Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the squad, then England must have an extremely good squad," Klopp said. "I was surprised when he didn't get the call-up. I respect the decision, of course, I do. But I didn't understand it."

"I am a manager myself. I make decisions every day, every weekend, every midweek about team selections," the German added. "We always make decisions that other people probably do not understand."

Alexander-Arnold has been an important player for Jurgen Klopp's side over the last few seasons and has won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool.

The German manager asserted that the 22-year-old has been the best right-back in world football over the past few years and deserves to be in the English national team.

"I respect that Gareth makes his own decisions, of course, but I didn't understand it because Trent Alexander-Arnold was, in the last two seasons, the stand-out right-back in world football. That is the truth and he's done it at a young age," said Klopp.

Klopp disagrees with Southgate's assessment of Alexander-Arnold's season with Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been at his best for Liverpool this season. However, he has still retained his spot at right-back, making 34 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side in the current campaign.

Gareth Southgate justified Alexander-Arnold's omission from the national team by claiming the player's performances have dropped this season. Klopp, however, disputes these claims and feels that contracting the coronavirus and other external factors have impacted the right-back's form.

"He started the season with COVID-19 and it took him a while to get into the season. But from the moment he was in the season, he was one of our most consistent players and a stand-out player," the German said. "He could play all the time at a high level, so that cannot be the reason that he was not in the squad."

Trent Alexander-Arnold will have a crucial role to play in Jurgen Klopp's side as they are head towards the business end of the season. Liverpool will try to make a late charge for a top 4 finish in the Premier League and while also navigating a tricky tie in the Champions League against Real Madrid.