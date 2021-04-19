Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirms Mohamed Salah's main aim this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah is aiming to win the Premier League Golden Boot this season. The Egyptian is the only striker of Liverpool's front three who has been regularly firing this season.

Liverpool have struggled in the Premier League this year and the form of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has not helped the team. The two forwards have been out of form for a large part of the season and Mohamed Salah has had to carry the team.

Jurgen Klopp was asked ahead of the big clash against Leeds United if Mohamed Salah aims to win the Golden Boot. The manager confirmed his forward's intentions and said:

"Yes, of course. A football player has 15 years, maybe 17 or 18 in some cases, in their career. It is a time in your life when you are at your physical best and you want to squeeze everything you can out of your career."

"Most players never win the Golden Boot. If you win it once, it is a big achievement. If you win it twice, it is a really big achievement, and if you can win it a third time, there are not many players who have won it three times," Klopp added.

Klopp also commented on Salah being a natural goalscorer and his hunger to score goals.

"He [Salah] is just a natural goalscorer, he wants to score goals. That is something he has developed later in his career. That is what world-class players do [score season after season]. Knowing your own quality helps you get back on track quicker than others," said Klopp.

Can Liverpool's Mo Salah win the Premier League Golden Boot?

Harry Kane scored twice in the 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday, which has helped the Tottenham star take the driver's seat in the race for the Golden Boot.

Mohamed Salah is not far behind and has 19 goals to his name this season – just two fewer than Harry Kane. Liverpool will face Leeds United tonight and the last time the two sides met, Salah scored a hat-trick on the opening day of the season.